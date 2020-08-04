Another scorcher on the way this week

Friday last week has been confirmed by the Met Office as the third hottest UK day on record, as temperatures reached 37.8ºC at Heathrow Airport – and this Friday is set to be a scorcher too.

Temperatures are predicted to build each day this week, from 22ºC today (Tuesday), to 23ºC tomorrow and 26ºC on Thursday. It will be sunny with clouds each day.

On Friday, the Met Office says it will climb to 31ºC, with brilliant sunshine all day. Saturday will also be a scorcher at 30ºC.

Sunday will see temperatures of 28ºC, with more cloud than the previous two days.