Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Another scorcher on the way this week

Friday and Saturday will be particularly sunny and hot

Another scorcher on the way this week

Friday last week has been confirmed by the Met Office as the third hottest UK day on record, as temperatures reached 37.8ºC at Heathrow Airport – and this Friday is set to be a scorcher too.

Temperatures are predicted to build each day this week, from 22ºC today (Tuesday), to 23ºC tomorrow and 26ºC on Thursday. It will be sunny with clouds each day.

On Friday, the Met Office says it will climb to 31ºC, with brilliant sunshine all day. Saturday will also be a scorcher at 30ºC.

Sunday will see temperatures of 28ºC, with more cloud than the previous two days.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Police and ambulance called to A4 incident

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident

Pc Harper killing: Sentences announced

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Three teenagers guilty of manslaughter

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33