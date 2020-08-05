Thatcham Rugby Club tackles litter problem

THATCHAM Rugby Club turned out to tackle litter in the town last weekend.

Around 30 club members spent two hours litter-picking around the Henwick Worthy sports ground and Lower Way.

They filled 12 binliners with rubbish and returned a shopping trolley to Waitrose.

Thatcham RFC Minis chairman Lindsay Abery said: “I was delighted with the effort shown by everyone and the spirit shown.

“The numbers were higher than I expected. I was particularly pleased with all the children who turned up to help out with a smile on their face.

“I was surprised by the amount of litter found and some of the items – a padlock, horseshoe and shopping trolley.

“The litter pick was initially organised as a response to community pages on Facebook posting pictures of the increase in litter since lockdown.

“The community supports us as a club, as we continue to grow, in particular local sponsors, so this seemed an ideal opportunity for us to give something back to the town and its people.”

The club will be offering free rugby taster sessions for children in September and is looking for senior players to take part in a coronavirus compliant pre-season.

Visit www.pitchero.com/clubs/thatchamrfc or email ministrfc@yahoo.com for more about the Minis section.