Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 4

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is currently 498, which represents no increase in the last 24 hours.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 306,293, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 670.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,299.

The daily death toll is 89.

