Newbury ASK Italian restaurant not reopening
Wed, 05 Aug 2020
Newbury's ASK Italian restaurant will not be reopening.
The chain has removed the Market Place restaurant from its website and confirmed the closure on Facebook.
ASK said its Basingstoke restaurant was getting ready to reopen soon.
The closure follows the news that Newbury's Bella Italia, Café Rogue, Jigsaw and John Lewis are to close.
Newbury's Pizza Express is set to reopen tomorrow (Thursday).
