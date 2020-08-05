Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury ASK Italian restaurant not reopening

Closure follows that of Newbury's Bella Italia, Café Rogue, Jigsaw and John Lewis

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Newbury ASK restaurant not reopening

Newbury's ASK Italian restaurant will not be reopening. 

The chain has removed the Market Place restaurant from its website and confirmed the closure on Facebook.

ASK said its Basingstoke restaurant was getting ready to reopen soon. 

The closure follows the news that Newbury's Bella Italia, Café Rogue, Jigsaw and John Lewis are to close. 

Newbury's Pizza Express is set to reopen tomorrow (Thursday). 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Police and ambulance called to A4 incident

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Disappointment as trees vandalised 

'There are some unhappy individuals who seem to get fun out of destroying nature'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33