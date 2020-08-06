Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, the sentences of Pc Andrew Harper's killers are being reviewed. 

Also in this week's paper, a business owner has expressed his disappointment over a last-minute change in Government guidance.  

In other news, the scope of an inquiry into regenerating the LRIE has been questioned. 

In Hungerford, councillors expressed impotent fury after being humiliated by the planning process over a “disastrous” development in Hungerford.

In Thatcham, part of the town has the highest Covid-19 related deaths in the district, and councillors vote to splash out on reopening the towns public loos.

In Hampshire, there's a Lidl update and Tadley Town Council has objected to a proposed development.

