Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 5

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 498.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 307,184, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 892.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,364.

The daily death toll is 65.

The chart below shows West Berkshire's cumulative number of cases. 

The chart shows the number of people with at least one lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, by specimen date. Individuals tested positive more than once are only counted once, on the date of their first positive test.

The chart below shows daily cases for the district. 

There were five cases reported in the area listed Newbury North West in the period July 20-July 26. 

The case map can be viewed here.

