Man arrested following police chase through West Berkshire

Officers swoop after pursuit ends in Newbury

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

A man has been arrested after a police chase through a number of West Berkshire villages this afternoon.

Helicopters and undercover vehicles were sighted within the vicinity of Hermitage, Hampstead Norreys and Compton after a blue Ford Fiesta was seen driving erratically in the area at around 2pm.

The pursuit ended in Wellington Close, where around 18 police officers were spotted shortly before 3pm.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment, but have yet to respond.

