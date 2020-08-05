Courier fraud scam warning in Bradfield Southend and Pangbourne

Thames Valley Police have issued a neighbourhood alert after West Berkshire villagers were targeted by scammers.

On Monday, at 1.19pm, a resident of Stanbrook Close, Bradfield Southend, received a call from a man claiming to be from NatWest.

The caller asked the resident to go to a Reading branch of the bank, where they were to turn over all their credit or debit cards.

A person was to be dispatched to collect the items on behalf of the caller.

Upon arriving at the bank, the resident was approached by a man who requested their PIN numbers.

The complainant rebuffed him and refused to hand the cards over.

The man outside the branch is now a suspect in the police investigation into the matter.

He is described as black, in his 20s, with covered hair.

He was wearing a hi-viz jacket and a face mask.

On Tuesday, a resident of Sycamore Road, Pangbourne, received a call stating that her bank cards had expired

A man named 'Simon' was to be sent with replacements.

This person eventually appeared and handed the complainant an envelope containing Lycamobile cards.

The suspect on this occasion is also described as black.

He was wearing a black bicycle helmet, black top and black trousers.

The witness stated that he was 5ft 4in tall, slim and in his late-teens or early-20s.

A small white car with a black roof was sighted in the area around the same time.

It is unclear at this stage whether the incidents are directly related.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and to never comply with requests to turn over their bank cards or personal details.