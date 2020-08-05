Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Courier fraud scam warning in Bradfield Southend and Pangbourne

Residents have been targeted in recent days

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

police

Thames Valley Police have issued a neighbourhood alert after West Berkshire villagers were targeted by scammers.

On Monday, at 1.19pm, a resident of Stanbrook Close, Bradfield Southend, received a call from a man claiming to be from NatWest.

The caller asked the resident to go to a Reading branch of the bank, where they were to turn over all their credit or debit cards.

A person was to be dispatched to collect the items on behalf of the caller.

Upon arriving at the bank, the resident was approached by a man who requested their PIN numbers.

The complainant rebuffed him and refused to hand the cards over.

The man outside the branch is now a suspect in the police investigation into the matter.

He is described as black, in his 20s, with covered hair.

He was wearing a hi-viz jacket and a face mask.

On Tuesday, a resident of Sycamore Road, Pangbourne, received a call stating that her bank cards had expired

A man named 'Simon' was to be sent with replacements.

This person eventually appeared and handed the complainant an envelope containing Lycamobile cards.

The suspect on this occasion is also described as black.

He was wearing a black bicycle helmet, black top and black trousers.

The witness stated that he was 5ft 4in tall, slim and in his late-teens or early-20s.

A small white car with a black roof was sighted in the area around the same time.

It is unclear at this stage whether the incidents are directly related.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and to never comply with requests to turn over their bank cards or personal details.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    05/08/2020 - 16:55

    Probably fell out of the back of a lorry a few weeks ago somewhere in the South East, or off a rubber dingy onto a pebbled beach on the South coast.....

    Reply

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Man arrested following police chase through West Berkshire

Police chase in Downs area

Police and ambulance called to A4 incident

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33