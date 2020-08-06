Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Swan has emotional reunion with family in Beale Park, after recovering from being shot

Cob nursed back to health

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Swan's emotional reunion with his family in Beale Park after recovering from being shot

SWAN Support has released a cob back to his family at Beale Park, after he had recovered from being shot in the neck.

It is yet another incident of a swan being shot, with three swans having been injured in West Berkshire this year, the first attack took place in April in West Mills, Newbury, and the second just eleven days later in Lower Way, Thatcham.

The third incident was in July when an injured swan was found at the Kennet and Avon Canal next to Victoria Park.

Beale Park released a video of the moment the swan returned to the lake, tweeting 'Yesterday we were able to reunite our male Swan back with his family. He had been shot and was cared for by @swan_support  .

Swan Support said: 'Sadly we were called to another #swan that had been #shot, we decided to wait for him to recover before posting so we could publish his release back to his family at the same time. Although a sad post at least we have a happy ending.' You can view the video below

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man arrested following police chase through West Berkshire

Police chase in Downs area

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Police and ambulance called to A4 incident

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident

Disappointment as trees vandalised 

'There are some unhappy individuals who seem to get fun out of destroying nature'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33