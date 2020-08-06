Heatwave warning issued for West Berkshire

A level 3 heatwave warning has been issued from noon today (Thursday) until 9am on Sunday.

The Met Office predicts temperatures will reach 31ºC here on Friday and Saturday, before dropping to 29ºC on Sunday, then rising back up to 30ºC on Monday and Tuesday.

Covid-19 amplifies the risks of hot weather to vulnerable groups of people and heatwaves can be especially dangerous for the very young, the very old or those with chronic disease.



West Berkshire Council's Public Health team is offering the following advice to help keep everybody safe.

People are encouraged to:

Stay tuned to the weather forecast.

Check ambient room temperatures – especially those rooms where disabled or high risk individuals spend most of their time.

Keep an eye on people who you know to be at risk – ensure they have access to plenty of cool liquids.

Look out for vulnerable neighbours.



Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be found on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather, by calling NHS 111 or from your chemist.

Specific resources for heat risk and Covid-19 have been developed and are available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/heatwave-plan-for-england