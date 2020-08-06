Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Be quick! Watermill summer run extended – limited number of tickets on sale now

Socially distanced Sherlock in the idyllic Bagnor theatre gardens

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Be quick! Watermill run extended: limited number of tickets on sale now

Tickets for the extended run of The Hound of The Baskervilles went on sale this morning (Thursday) and they are expected to sell fast.

THE Watermill theatre burst back to life last Wednesday, with the  socially-distanced open-air Sherlock Holmes spoof in front of a live audience that has the pandemic woven into the story.

The whole production was written, rehearsed and opened in two weeks after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, a first in the country.

Yesterday it was announced that through popular demand, the so-far sell-out run in the idyllic gardens has been extended to Sunday, September 6, and a limited number of tickets went on sale at 10am today for the performances from August 19 to the end of the run.

The theatre was forced to close in March mid-run of The Wicker Husband, and with four months of no income, welcoming audiences back is a relief, although ticket sales are nothing compared to the pre-pandemic summer season.

The second open-air show of the summer season, a concert version of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot including actor-musicians, has also been extended and evening performances will run from August 17 to September 5.

It is still uncertain when auditoriums will be open again.

See our review of The Hound of The Baskervilles in this week's Newbury Weekly News

