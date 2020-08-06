Newbury VUE cinema to reopen in August

Newbury's cinema is set to reopen later this month.

VUE has announced that the screens in the Kennet Shopping centre will open on August 26, with tickets going on sale across all channels on August 12.

Cinemas have been closed since lockdown was imposed in March but with restrictions easing Vue has said customer health and safety was its top priority.

It has announced new measures for reopening; online booking is encouraged and customer details will be required as part of the Test and Trace initiative.

Physical distanced seating meeting Government guidelines has been built into the booking system.

Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the venue for both customers and staff members.

Enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, with each screening room disinfected, including every arm rest, between each screening, and additional cleaning time made available for this.

Masks must be worn when entering and leaving the venue, as well as in corridors and foyers.

Film start and end times will be staggered to help maintain social distancing and reduce the number of people at any one time in foyers and corridors.

Staff will be equipped with PPE, and member of VUE's designated safety team will ensure customers adhere to protocols.