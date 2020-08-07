Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Falkland Cricket Club's annual fireworks display and bonfire night cancelled

Decision result of Covid-19 pandemic

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Falkland Cricket Club's annual fireworks display and bonfire night cancelled

Falkland Cricket Club has been forced to cancel its popular annual bonfire night and fireworks display this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organiser Wilson Carlisle said: "We are very sorry indeed to disappoint all our local supporters who enjoy this event every year.

"It seems highly likely that restrictions on mass gatherings will still be in place come November 5.

"Even if there has been some easing by then, the  implementation of safe social distancing at an event which regularly attracts crowds of over 2,000 people to our ground would be highly problematic.  

"We hope that by next year things will be back to normal and we can welcome everyone again."

The Bowler's Arms pub at Falkland Cricket Club is open from Wednesday to Sunday with Government guidelines being implemented.

Regular customers have returned and been able to enjoy watching the recent resumption of cricket matches at the Wash Common ground.

The news follows Newbury Lions Club cancelling their display

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man arrested following police chase through West Berkshire

Police chase in Downs area

Police and ambulance called to A4 incident

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident

Disappointment as trees vandalised 

'There are some unhappy individuals who seem to get fun out of destroying nature'

Man convicted of assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting police officers 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33