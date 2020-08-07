Falkland Cricket Club's annual fireworks display and bonfire night cancelled

Falkland Cricket Club has been forced to cancel its popular annual bonfire night and fireworks display this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organiser Wilson Carlisle said: "We are very sorry indeed to disappoint all our local supporters who enjoy this event every year.

"It seems highly likely that restrictions on mass gatherings will still be in place come November 5.

"Even if there has been some easing by then, the implementation of safe social distancing at an event which regularly attracts crowds of over 2,000 people to our ground would be highly problematic.

"We hope that by next year things will be back to normal and we can welcome everyone again."

The Bowler's Arms pub at Falkland Cricket Club is open from Wednesday to Sunday with Government guidelines being implemented.

Regular customers have returned and been able to enjoy watching the recent resumption of cricket matches at the Wash Common ground.

The news follows Newbury Lions Club cancelling their display