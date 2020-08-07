Sign up to Thatcham virtual choir and other events in town

PEOPLE in Thatcham are being asked to sign up to mass virtual singing event as part of a list of lockdown activities.

Break Out: Thatcham Sings is open to anyone aged six and above to perform in a mass choral group.

The event is being arranged by Thatcham Town Council and led by Vox Fresh director Kat Penn.

Singers will receive lyric sheets, a video tutorial for each voice part, guide tracks to sing along and a promotional video at the end for them to share.

The course is only open to Thatcham residents and around 40 people are required for the event.

To reserve a place, email enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk before the end of Sunday.

The town council has also launched a Minesweeper Hunt game to help local businesses and provide an activity for families.

The game can be printed from the council website or Facebook page or picked up from participating venues.

Search for coordinates around the town centre to reveal the name of a video game villain.

Completed pictures can be entered into a prize draw to enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk

Venues are RSPCA Newbury & District Branch, Inks Personalized Ltd, St Mary's Church, A-Plan Specialist Vehicle Insurance, Creative cakes by S & S, Thatcham Kitchens, Dusty Attic Vintage, The Cutting Bar Thatcham, Picture It, Moto Cycle, Charles Hairdressers, Broadway Supplies, Blue Beetle Ceramics, Roots Estate Agency, Toucan Travel, Kingsland CAFE, Envy Hair and Beauty Thatcham, House of Cards and on The Broadway Green

The virtual game Monster Hero Safari is still running in the town centre.

The game consists of 10 window characters – monster superheroes – with embedded Near Field Communication tags that will be hosted around the town centre.

Families can start the safari by tapping any of the characters and paying a nominal cost of £2 per family for the whole trail, plus a voluntary donation to NHS Charities Together.

Thatcham Town Council will support the project by paying for the first 100 families to register.

Events manager John Sackett said the game was going well and about 30 people have signed up.