Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man broke teeth in town centre pub brawl

A TEENAGER has been ordered to pay his victim hundreds of pounds in compensation after injuring him in an unprovoked, alcohol-fuelled attack.

The complainant suffered facial lacerations and two chipped teeth after his 19-year-old attacker deliberately picked a fight with him, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, July 30.

The incident happened in the smoking area of the Walkabout bar in Cheap Street, the court was told.

Rhiannon Winter, prosecuting, said Jocelyn Attwood had gone to the area at around 10.30pm when the defendant approached him.

In the dock was Finlay Williams, who lives at Eagle Road, Bishops Green.

Ms Winter said: “The complainant was approached by the defendant, who he didn’t know and who began speaking to him in a manner which made him think the defendant wanted to start a fight.”

Mr Williams suddenly adopted a “fighting stance” the court heard, before suddenly punching Mr Attwood in the mouth, cutting his lip and chipping two teeth.

Ms Winter went on: “The complainant punched him back and it was broken up by door staff.”

Magistrates were shown pictures of Mr Attwood’s injuries, for which he needed expensive dental treatment.

Ms Winter said: “In police interview Mr Williams was shown CCTV footage... he said if he ever saw Mr Attwood again he would apologise to him.”

Mr Williams admitted committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 17 last year.

He has a previous conviction for being drunk and disorderly, the court heard.

Jan Davies, defending, asked magistrates to read a pre-sentence report prepared on her client.

She said: “The important thing he would want me to say is that, as soon as he saw the CCTV he realised he was very much to blame and it wasn’t self defence.

“He expressed remorse – there’s many a young fool who is sorry when they get here, but not at that stage.

“Since this incident, his mother tells me, he has stayed away from alcohol.”

Ms Davies said Mr Williams had ambitions to become a plumber and concluded: “Hopefully we’re not going to see him here again.”

Magistrates said his actions had sparked “an unpleasant incident that ended with injuries”, but noted that it involved only a single punch and that Mr Williams had expressed remorse soon afterwards.

Mr Williams was made subject to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours unpaid community work and up to five days of rehabilitation activities.

No order for costs was made because of his lack of means.

However, in lieu of an otherwise statutory victim services surcharge, magistrates ordered Mr Williams to pay Mr Attwood £500 in compensation for his injuries.