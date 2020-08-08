West Berkshire residents to be sent Covid-19 outbreak plan leaflets

A LEAFLET giving details of West Berkshire Council’s coronavirus outbreak plan – which outlines how a potential future outbreak would be managed – will be sent out to all households this month.

The plan summarises how the council aim to protect residents and communities by minimising further spread or recurrence of Covid-19 across the district. It also details how it will work with its partners to respond effectively in its prevention and management .

The council said: “In the event of local outbreaks we want to be able to reach as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, in order to keep people safe.

“Therefore, we are encouraging all residents to sign up to our Covid-19 e-newsletter which can be done at info.westberks.gov.uk/coronavirus-locp.

“Sadly, the virus is still with us, with the prospects of a vaccine and better treatments still some time away, so we all have a role to play to protect ourselves, friends, family and our community from the spread of the virus.

“There is a risk that an outbreak may happen in this area so the council has prepared a Covid-19 Local Outbreak Control Plan which outlines how a local outbreak and any future restrictions would be managed.

“Integral to the success of the plan will be ensuring that you are aware of its existence, what may happen and what may be asked of you, should an outbreak occur in West Berkshire.”