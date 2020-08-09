Newbury girl puts out home-made dog poo bag dispensers to help community

A NEWBURY girl has contributed bags of help towards cleaning up parts of the town.

Florence Digby-Lister, was saddened to find dog mess left on paths on her route to school.

The six-year-old, whose family owns a dog, was annoyed that the wheels of her bike were being covered in the mess and could not understand why other dog owners would not clear up their pets’ mess.

Guided by her mother Gwen, Florence decided to make some dog poo bag holders to distribute round the West Fields area.

Aided by her two-year-old brother, Fred, the family made three holders from plastic drinks bottles with a handwritten message on each, including pictures of dogs, of ‘please pick up after your dog. Thank you. Florence and Fred’.

One was tied to a lamppost in front of their house, a second behind a friend’s house along the canal towpath and the third in the alleyway that runs from the end of Craven Road to the canal.

But the holders in the alleyway and road were removed or destroyed by the next day.

Undeterred, Florence made more holders, as well as posters explaining her actions, and placed them out for people to use.

Florence’s mother Gwen Digby said: “It’s not nice or safe for people bringing it into their homes.

“Every day we would come back and clean the bikes and buggies after every trip.

“It was really bad and out of control.

“As a dog owner, Flo finds it very frustrating – ‘we pick it up why can’t you pick it up?’.

“She was a bit frustrated and disappointed when they got removed but she wasn’t going to let it stop her.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community.

“Some people were really disappointed and offered support saying ‘don’t give up’.

“People stop and talk to her about it.

“She’s a little bit passionate about the wildlife and making things safer for the animals.”

The holders have been well used, with Florence having to pop out and top them up recently.

And at least one local dog walker ordered a supply of 500 biodegradable bags for their use, and others have donated more bags for Florence’s dispensers.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe said she was impressed with Florence’s efforts.

She said: “I just think that young people, especially children, have been fantastic in this time, particularly with things with the environment.

“She noticed a problem with dogs mess on paths and she thought putting a supply of bags out would encourage people to take them.

“Young people often see the issues that adults don’t and want to do something about it.”