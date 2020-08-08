Hermitage man's gig-a-thon today

A Hermitage man is staging a 12-hour 'gig-a-thon', in a bid to raise money for a number of good causes.

Music teacher Mike Hawthorne and his family have been entertaining their village through the lockdown period, staging musical performances on their front-lawn.

In April he raised the profile of smaller local charities by playing covers of well-known popular songs on his You Tube channel that viewers could play along to and he talked about each charity's work to raise funds for them.

Now, he will livestream his act in a virtual 'marathon', scheduled for today.

The event will be streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube, and will feature Mr Hawthorne playing guitar non-stop for 12 hours.

It is aimed at all ages, and will commence from 10am.

All proceeds generated from the event will go to a number of local charities, including Chieveley Pre-School, Eight Bells for Mental Health, West Berkshire Foodbank and Dingley's Promise.

Mr Hawthorne said: "I'll be playing a variety of songs, including some of my own compositions, and will be happy to take requests.

"However, I can't promise that I'll be able to do them, particularly if I'm not familiar with the song.

"I'll do my best, though.

"I am also planning to do two 'Kids' Party' sections, where I will be playing songs for the younger audience members, such as Old MacDonald, Row Row Your Boat, Wheels on the Bus, etcetera.

"Once the event is over, I will be splitting the funds equally between the charities which I have already supported during lockdown with my sing-alongs.

"Where possible, I will be donating via The Good Exchange, so they get more cash."

To donate and to learn more about the gig-a-thon visit his JustGiving page.