Lidl 'still committed' to opening store in Tadley

THE battle for a Lidl in Tadley may not be over after the discount retailer confirmed it was still committed to bringing a store to the area.

On July 9, West Berkshire councillors went against overwhelming public opinion by decisively rejecting the scheme – planned for land adjoining Aldermaston Road and Silchester Road – by a majority of nine to two.

The district planning committee voiced concerns over the application’s green field site, the possibility of setting a precedent for future development and that the scheme went against planning policy.

Following the decision, the German discount supermarket expressed its disappointment in the decision, but confirmed it was still considering plans to build a store in the area.

A Lidl spokesman said: “We have received overwhelming support from the local community for our plans to deliver a store to Tadley and share their disappointment in this decision.

“We want to reassure residents that we remain committed to bringing our fresh, quality and great value produce to the local area.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have shared positive comments with us throughout the planning process and particularly following the committee’s decision.

“We will now take some time to consider next steps and will share an update on our plans as soon as we are in a position to do so.”