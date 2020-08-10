Park House School Newbury offering summer coding courses

PUPILS from schools across Berkshire can learn coding for free this summer with Park House School at the Micro:bit at Home Project Summer School.

The Park House School Computing Hub and the West Berkshire Council School Improvement Team project will teach how to code projects at home with a Micro:bit that will be posted out on enrolment.

The course is designed around nature and the environment and keeping fit and healthy.

Year 6 pupils will be taught remotely how to code a step counter, a beep test monitor and a digital pet.

They will also learn how to use a Micro:bit to create a sustainability device, an underground explorer and a species counter.

Teaching will take place through webinars and on-screen tuition via zoom delivered by qualified computing teachers.

Throughout the lockdown the hub has been running remote training for teachers and provides online support to almost 1,000 computing teachers.

With many pupils missing out on transition activities and large parts of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum over the last four months, the summer school aims to provide new opportunities to try coding and extend the knowledge and skills of those who have tried before.

Pupils will need access to an internet-enabled laptop, tablet or PC to programme the Micro:bit.

Classes take place on August 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21.

Sign up to the Micro:bit at Home Project ‘Code in, Keep Fit, Love Nature’ at https://bit.ly/microsummer