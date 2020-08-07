Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hampshire and Berkshire firefighters to observe minute's silence for those killed in Beirut explosion

More than 150 people have died and thousands more injured following blast in Lebanese capital

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

People evacuate the wounded after Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Fire crews from across Berkshire and Hampshire will observe a minute's silence this afternoon (Friday) to pay their respects to the firefighters and others who lost their lives in Beirut this week.

Ten firefighters are thought to have died in the aftermath of the explosion in the Lebanese capital.

The blast, which many blame on a store of ammonium nitrate in a dockside warehouse at the city's port, has so far claimed more than 150 lives and left thousands more injured.

The minute's silence today will take place at 3pm.

 

