Man jailed for pub raid

A MAN has been jailed for raiding a town pub and carrying a knife in Hungerford.

The 30-year-old offender had previously been given a chance to stay free with a suspended sentence – but he blew it.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 8, was Craig Wild, whose address was given as The Comfort Inn, Bath Road, Padworth.

He had previously been convicted of entering the bar area of The Railway Tavern in Station Road as a trespasser on January 28 last year and stealing £5.

In addition, Mr Wild was convicted of possessing a white metal kitchen knife in public, specifically in Fairview Road on January 29 last year.

During the subsequent court case magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence, but agreed to suspend it for 18 months.

However, the court was told at the current hearing that Mr Wild had broken the terms of the order by failing to keep in touch with the probation service and other authorities.

Mr Wild, who was legally represented at the latest hearing, admitted breaching the suspended sentence order.

The court activated the six-month sentence in full and Mr Wild was led from the dock and taken to prison.