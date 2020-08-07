Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one
Fri, 07 Aug 2020
From tomorrow (Saturday) new rules regarding face coverings will come into effect in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.
It is currently mandatory to wear one in shops, shopping centres and on public transport.
However, as of August 8, people will be required to wear a covering in a number of additional settings.
These include:
The government recommends people wear face coverings in these settings already, but will make it mandatory to do so from tomorrow.
It is also encouraging people to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you may come into contact with people you do not normally meet.
