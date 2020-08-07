Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one

Government will make it mandatory in a number of places from August 8

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

face coverings

From tomorrow (Saturday) new rules regarding face coverings will come into effect in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.

It is currently mandatory to wear one in shops, shopping centres and on public transport.

However, as of August 8, people will be required to wear a covering in a number of additional settings. 

These include:

  • funeral directors
  • premises providing professional, legal or financial services
  • cinemas
  • theatres
  • bingo halls
  • concert halls
  • museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites
  • nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers - other than where necessary to remove for treatments
  • massage centres
  • public areas in hotels and hostels
  • places of worship
  • libraries and public reading rooms
  • community centres
  • social clubs, tattoo and piercing parlours
  • indoor entertainment venues - like amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities including laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms and heritage sites
  • storage and distribution facilities
  • veterinary services
  • auction houses 

The government recommends people wear face coverings in these settings already, but will make it mandatory to do so from tomorrow.

It is also encouraging people to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you may come into contact with people you do not normally meet.

