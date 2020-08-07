Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one

From tomorrow (Saturday) new rules regarding face coverings will come into effect in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.

It is currently mandatory to wear one in shops, shopping centres and on public transport.

However, as of August 8, people will be required to wear a covering in a number of additional settings.

These include:

funeral directors

premises providing professional, legal or financial services

cinemas

theatres

bingo halls

concert halls

museums, galleries, aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, or other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural sites

nail, beauty, hair salons and barbers - other than where necessary to remove for treatments

massage centres

public areas in hotels and hostels

places of worship

libraries and public reading rooms

community centres

social clubs, tattoo and piercing parlours

indoor entertainment venues - like amusement arcades, funfairs, adventure activities including laser quest, go-karting, escape rooms and heritage sites

storage and distribution facilities

veterinary services

auction houses

The government recommends people wear face coverings in these settings already, but will make it mandatory to do so from tomorrow.

It is also encouraging people to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you may come into contact with people you do not normally meet.