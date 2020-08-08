Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 8
Sat, 08 Aug 2020
Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.
The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 309,763, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 758.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,566.
The daily death toll is 55.
