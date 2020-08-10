Hedgehog family - including 5 hoglets - rescued from waste bag in Newbury

A family of hedgehogs is now in the care of Shaw resident Laura Verney, following their rescue from a discarded soil bag that nearly went for waste.

There are six members in the group, a mother and her five hoglets.

They were discovered this morning.

The Verneys own a specially-fitted 'hedgehog house', in which the newcomers are now housed.

Mrs Verney tells how the Kiln Road residents discovered the animals: "A man from Hippo waste came to collect a big bag of soil from our garden and when he picked it up he heard squeaking. When he looked inside he could see a hedgehog. He checked the bag and found five babies.

"They are now safely in our hedgehog house with water and special hedgehog food.

"We were all so excited to see them and experience this. My two-year-old was so happy to see them.

"It's a good reminder to check bags of waste and bonfires."