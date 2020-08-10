Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hedgehog family - including 5 hoglets - rescued from waste bag in Newbury

Group now being housed by Shaw family

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Hedgehog discovery in Shaw

A family of hedgehogs is now in the care of Shaw resident Laura Verney, following their rescue from a discarded soil bag that nearly went for waste.

There are six members in the group, a mother and her five hoglets.

They were discovered this morning.

The Verneys own a specially-fitted 'hedgehog house', in which the newcomers are now housed.

Mrs Verney tells how the Kiln Road residents discovered the animals: "A man from Hippo waste came to collect a big bag of soil from our garden and when he picked it up he heard squeaking. When he looked inside he could see a hedgehog. He checked the bag and found five babies.

"They are now safely in our hedgehog house with water and special hedgehog food.

"We were all so excited to see them and experience this. My two-year-old was so happy to see them.

"It's a good reminder to check bags of waste and bonfires."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one

face coverings

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Man arrested following police chase through West Berkshire

Police chase in Downs area

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33