Director of Newbury estate agents to embark on charity bike ride

THE director of a Newbury estate agents is embarking on a charity cycle ride to raise vital funds for two good causes.

Charles Robinson, pictured, will ride from Newbury to Devizes and back in one day along the Kennet and Avon Canal on Wednesday, August 19.

He is hoping to raise £2,000 for Jones Robinson estate agent’s two chosen charities – Julia’s House and Newbury Cancer Care – and has already reached £1,750 without even sitting on a saddle.

Like many other organisations, Jones Robinson’s usual charity fundraising events were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in an attempt to stop those charities missing out on the cash, Mr Robinson took it upon himself to do something to help out.

If you would like to donate and help him reach his fundraising target, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=jonesrobinson&pageUrl=2