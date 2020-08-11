Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms across West Berkshire – but when?

WHILE we all swelter in temperatures of around 30°C, it is the inevitable ‘balm’ before the storm, the problem for meteorologists is predicting exactly when and where those storms will hit.

According to the Met Office, Newbury and surrounding areas will be basking in temperatures of up to 32°C today (Tuesday), with temperatures dropping slightly on Wednesday and the predicted thunderstorms on their way.

The Met Office is currently predicting storms between 2pm and 5pm on Wednesday afternoon, but it appears to be a movable feast.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker summed it up: ‘Thunderstorms loom. Forecasting them will be SO tricky. They could end up 100s of miles away from you… or directly over you. All or nothing.’

So make sure you have your suncream to hand and some waterproofs and you should be fine!

