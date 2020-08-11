Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Congestion on M3 westbound J9 to J11 Winchester

Allow extra time for travel

Congestion on M3 westbound J9 to J11 Winchester

THERE are long queues westbound on the M3 between Junctions 9 and 11 because of a broken down vehicle.

According to Highways England there are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic with four miles of queues.

The hard shoulder and one lane have been closed and normal traffic conditions are not expected to return before 1pm.

So if you are travelling west allow extra time for your journey.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one

face coverings

Man jailed for punching woman unconscious in street

court gavel

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33