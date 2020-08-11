Four bikes stolen in Newbury in space of 72 hours

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after four bicycles were stolen in Newbury in the space of 72 hours.

Between Saturday and Monday, offender(s) entered a communal parking area in Racecourse Road and stole two bikes – a blue/silver Apollo and a bright orange child’s cycle.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Police Enquiry Centre on 101, quoting the reference 43200247441.

In a separate incident, which took place in Bartholomew Street between 10am and 3pm on Monday, offender(s) stole a green mountain bike with calibre orange writing by cutting the lock securing the cycle to a rack.

If you have any information, contact 101 using the reference 43200247851.

In another incident, also on Monday, offender(s) stole a white/blue/red Carerra Kraken mountain cycle which had been left chained to a cycle rack in the Market Place.

This took place at some point between 7pm and 9pm.

Contact 101 with the reference 43200248190 if you saw anything.