Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to August 8

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that no one from the district died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the week ending July 31, or were registered up to August 8. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 132. 

The total increased by one for the first time in five weeks in the week ending July 24, with the death registered up to August 1. 

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 60 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Changes to rules on face coverings come into effect tomorrow - here’s where you must wear one

face coverings

Man jailed for punching woman unconscious in street

court gavel

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Man chipped teeth in town centre pub brawl

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33