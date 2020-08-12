Weather warning for thunderstorms in West Berkshire extended until Monday

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in West Berkshire from today (Wednesday) until Monday.

It says there is a 40 per cent chance of a heavy storm at 6pm today and 60 per cent from late afternoon tomorrow.

And the hot temperatures will continue tonight, possibly not dropping below an amazing 21°C in Newbury.

The chance of a thunderstorm on Friday afternoon is 40 per cent – 40 per cent at 7pm on Saturday, 50 per cent at 4pm on Sunday and 40 per cent from 10am to 7pm on Monday.

The hottest night since 1995 was recorded on Tuesday night in neighbouring Reading – only its third ‘tropical night’ (20°C+) in more than a century.

With daytime temperatures soaring above across large parts of the UK, data from the University of Reading’s Atmospheric Observatory showed that the overnight temperature did not drop below 20°C there for the first time in 25 years.