Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 12

Bike thief arrested in Newbury
Wed, 12 Aug 2020
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 500, unchanged since Sunday.
Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.
The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 313,798, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 1,009.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,706.
The daily death toll is 77.
Yesterday's figures were not updated, owing to "technical difficulties" with the Government website.
