Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 12

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 500, unchanged since Sunday.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 313,798, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 1,009.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,706.

The daily death toll is 77.

Yesterday's figures were not updated, owing to "technical difficulties" with the Government website. 

