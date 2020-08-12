Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Bike thief arrested in Newbury

Officers catch person following spate of thefts

John Herring

John Herring

A person has been arrested in Newbury after being caught "red-handed" trying to steal a bicycle. 

Plain clothes Thames Valley Police officers conducted an operation this afternoon in the town centre. 

The operation follows several bike thefts within 72-hours in the town.

The Newbury Neighbourhood Police Team said: "Please be aware recent thefts have involved locks being cut, we advise rigid bike locks to be used in an attempt to keep your bike safe."

