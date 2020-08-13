A-level results West Berkshire: School and pupil reaction as coronavirus cancels exams

PUPILS across West Berkshire and North Hampshire will receive their A-level results today (Thursday).

But it will be a very different experience this year as results will, for the first time, be predicted by teachers after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The usual scenes of pupils hugging each other in celebration outside schools as they open their envelopes are unlikely to take place, as social distancing measures will need to be observed.

Although the Newbury Weekly News won’t be out and about at all the schools this year, we are running our live blog as the results come in from 8am.

Please do send us pictures and selfies of you celebrating your results too – we’d love to see them and will include as many as possible in the blog.

If you want to share, you can send them newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk tweet us @NewburyToday message us through the NewburyToday Facebook page or @NewburyToday on Instagram

Results for the two-year period will be based on teachers’ earlier predictions and their confidence in individual students’ ability to achieve that mark.

These predicted grades will be submitted and then external examination boards will moderate the estimated grades, using various factors, such as mock results and non-exam assessments, to determine the final outcome.

It emerged this week that teenagers will also be able to turn to the appeals process to ask exam boards for their mock results to be used instead.

Their school or college will then have to provide evidence of the marks they received for the practice exams earlier in the year.

If they meet the criteria, the mock results can be declared ‘valid’ and used for progression to university.

There will be an opportunity to effectively take a resit in any A-level subject this autumn.

These exams are scheduled between October 5 and 23.

If students achieve a worse result in the resit, the highest grade they have achieved in that subject will count.

The Government says this option gives young people a ‘triple lock’ – they can accept the results from exam boards, ask for their mock results to be used instead or sit an external exam to improve their performance.

If pupils do not get the results they were hoping for, or are considering their options, here are some suggestions:

If you need to contact the issuing board Ofqual email public.enquiries@ofqual.gov.uk or call 0300 303 3344

If you are still considering options, talk to your teachers, tutors and family, and take a look at some of the following:

Further Education: Newbury College offer a range of courses at various levels, including apprenticeships and vocational/technical pathways up to degree level and beyond.

Careers advice: Along with your school, college or training provider, the Careers & Enterprise Company will be offering support throughout the summer, including the My Choices resource. A series of webinars and projects delivered locally offering young pepple and parents/guardians tailored information and support. The National Careers Service will again be delivering the Exam Results Helpline during August this year. Young people or their parents can contact the helpline on 0800 100 900 to speak to a professionally qualified careers adviser if they need advice on their next steps.

The helpline will be open from 8am to 10pm from today until Friday, August 28. After these dates, young people will be able to access ongoing support from the National Careers Service at any time by calling 0800 100 900, visiting the National Careers Service website https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/ or searching for the National Careers Service on Facebook and Twitter.

Berkshire Opportunities: The new Thames Valley gateway to explore jobs, apprenticeships and courses in Berkshire is now open at Berkshire Opportunities.