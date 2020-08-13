Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man indecently exposes himself on Hungerford Common

Police appeal after incident yesterday (Wednesday)

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Hungerford. 

The 57-year-old woman was walking on Hungerford Common when the unknown man exposed himself at around 9.20am on Wednesday, August 12. 

The man is described as white, between 20 to 30-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall, and slim with no facial hair.

He was wearing light cotton shorts, a blue short sleeved t-shirt with white horizontal stripes and a dark baseball cap.

Investigating officer Pc Grant Summersbee based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was walking through the common around the time of the incident and believes they have information that may help with the investigation or who recognises the description of the offender, to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200250068, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

