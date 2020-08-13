Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Dramatic axe rescue of dog from car in Newbury as temperatures soar above 30C

Video shows passerby smashing window to save sweltering pooch

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Dramatic dog rescue

HORRIFIED shoppers at Newbury Retail Park watched helplessly, on Monday, as a dog locked inside a car panted for breath, while temperatures outside soared to 34C.

The desperate pooch was saved by quick-thinking William Morris who smashed his way into the front passenger window using the blunt end of an axe.

100%

The Yorkshire terrier was then rescued from the back seat of the VW Golf parked outside Currys PC World.

Samantha Heaver's husband Eddie saw the dog panting in the car parked next to theirs and Mrs Heaver videoed the moment Mr Morris broke the window on his eighth attempt and removed the helpless animal from the boiling hot car.

Mrs Heaver posted the dramatic footage on Facebook, slamming the owners for leaving their dog in the sweltering hot vehicle.

The video has since been viewed more than 30,000 times.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "A member of the public did smash a car window to get a dog out of a car.

"Two of our PCSOs attended, the dog was taken by one of the PCSOs for a check over. The owner of the vehicle returned and was given advice."

You can watch the video here (warning, bad language):

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • louise

    13/08/2020 - 16:32

    Given advice; should have been sent a Notice of Prosecution from TVP/ RSPCA OR WHOEVER.

    Reply

  • Debbiep

    13/08/2020 - 16:30

    The dog should be taken away from owners not given advice! They don't deserve a dog. My dogs suffered in heat and I left them at home with windows wide open and fan on!

    Reply

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Man jailed for punching woman unconscious in street

court gavel

Watch out for the Perseid Meteor Shower

Perseid Meteor Shower will peak over UK on August 11 and 12

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33