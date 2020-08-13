Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Major vandalism reported on Englefield Estate land

Trees damaged and litter left all over grounds

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Grounds on the Englefield Estate have been badly damaged by vandalism.

Members of the public apparently hacked down trees, littered and left campfires on estate-managed land.

Photographs shared by staff on Twitter showed the extent of the damage.

Virtually all the damage is believed to have been inflicted over the past few days, as a severe heatwave has drawn people outdoors.

Estate forestry manager Richard Edwards said: "We're happy to welcome thousands of visitors to the publicly accessible areas of estate woodland and countryside each year and the vast majority of visitors respect and enjoy the spaces, so it is disappointing to see a tiny minority acting irresponsibly.

"Please, if you're visiting anywhere in the countryside, take all your rubbish with you, never start fires and certainly do not cut down the trees."

All abuses of estate property should be reported to forestry@englefield.co.uk

