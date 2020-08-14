Newbury Team Bear Fitness holding open day for charity at Greenham Business Park

A NEW fitness studio will open its doors to support a West Berkshire charity this weekend.

Team Bear Fitness will be holding an open day at its new studio at Greenham Business Park on Saturday.

The sports and fitness venue aims to help people suffering with mental health issues, with clients booked in who lack confidence or have anxiety or depression.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Young People & Children First, a charity that runs two homes in Thatcham for young people who have been in care or are homeless.

Fink Street Food, which makes healthy meals and donates 50 per cent of its profits to charity – and has been helping Newbury Soup Kitchen – will also be present with Team Bear Fitness printing partner Squeegie & Ink.

The open day will be held at Building 1, 69 Greenham Business Park, between 11am and 3pm.