Zebra introduced at Beale Park in West Berkshire

A pair of zebra have been welcomed by Beale Wildlife Park into its ever-growing collection of exotic animals.

Zena and Kelsie were released into the West Berkshire deer park on Wednesday.

Members of the public can now view them in their new habitat.

The park has announced that it hopes to eventually start a zebra breeding programme and the introduction of a stallion is planned for the near future.

Head curator Andrew Nicholls said: "We have been waiting for the zebra for some time.

"The delay was caused by lockdown and all of the other restrictions that came along with it and the entire animal team are chuffed to bits that they are finally here.

"We hope to hear the patter of tiny hooves at some point in the next few years as we are planning a breeding programme."

The wildlife park is located between the villages of Pangbourne and Lower Basildon.

Special Covid restrictions are currently in place and admission is on a 'first come, first served' basis.

For more information, visit the Park's website.