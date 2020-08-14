More businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow following easing of lockdown restrictions

Bowling alleys and soft play centres will also be able to reopen in England from tomorrow (Saturday) as lockdown rules are eased.

PM Boris Johnson has announced that more beauty treatments, small wedding receptions and live indoor performances will be able to resume.

Under the latest changes:

Indoor theatre, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially-distanced audiences.

Wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests will be permitted.

The piloting of a small number of sporting events to test the safe return of spectators will resume, starting with the final of the World Snooker Championship over the weekend.

Casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centres will be allowed to reopen.

'Close contact' beauty services such as facials, eyebrow threading, eyelash treatments, make up application and microblading will resume.

Pilots will take place at conference venues ahead of the expected resumption of business events from October 1 at the earliest.

The new guidance will not apply in areas where local lockdown measures are in place.