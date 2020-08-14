Reading Crown Court: Newbury man cleared of brutal knifepoint rape

A NEWBURY man has been cleared of the brutal, knifepoint rape of a teenager.

The alleged victim had sobbed as she told a jury how she begged her attacker not to kill her.

She claimed the 32-year-old attacker kept her prisoner and repeatedly stabbed her.

Then, after subjecting her to degrading sexual torture, the defendant bundled her into a car and careered through backstreets at 100mph, saying they would die together, jurors were told.

She allegedly escaped by leaping from his car at Chieveley Services.

But a jury at Reading Crown Court cleared Paul Tidbury, by a majority verdict, of three counts of rape, one of assault by penetration and one of forcing someone to engage in sexual activity.

They convicted Tidbury - who has also used the name John Paul Harfield - of possessing a bladed article and making threats to kill.

He had already admitted assaulting the woman, now aged 20, causing her actual bodily harm, and is currently serving a prison sentence for punching another woman unconscious in an unrelated incident.

Opening the prosecution case on Monday, August 10, prosecutor Rob Welling said the pair had gone out for a drink, but added that as the evening progressed, Tidbury turned violent, held her prisoner and raped her, threatening to kill her and her family.

The attack was said to have happened in a room in a Travelodge in Basingstoke, where he allegedly pulled out a knife and forced her to perform sex acts while repeatedly punching and slapping her.

He then shoved her on to her front and painfully raped her without a condom before forcing her into more degrading behaviour while continuing to punch her, said Mr Welling.

The court was told Mr Tidbury then began to puncture her skin with the knife, threatening to rape and kill her family members, before saying he was going to drive her to woodland where she would be forced to hang herself.

Bloodied and battered, the woman was bundled into his car and had a knife held to her throat as he drove to Newbury past St Gabriel’s School and a McDonald’s restaurant, the jury heard.

On the way, he suggested he should kill them both by crashing the car and veered across the lanes at speed, the court heard.

She seized her chance while Mr Tidbury stopped at Chieveley Services and leaped from the car as he tried to grab her hair, but ended up crashing into a petrol pump, jurors were told.

Mr Tidbury’s car was later found abandoned at a Donnington golf club, said Mr Welling.

The alleged victim, who can not be identified, sobbed as she told the jury that Mr Tidbury told her: “If you f****** scream just watch what happens.”

On the way back to Newbury, she said, Mr Tidbury pulled over in a secluded spot and again produced the knife.

She said she pleaded for her life and offered him £10,000 to spare her, even as he put his hands round her neck.

The woman wept as she added: “He put the knife at my throat and I said ‘please don’t kill me... please don’t kill me’.”

She said she eventually escaped by leaping from the car and evading Mr Tidbury’s clutches before dialling 999 and seeking medical attention for knife wounds to her hand and head, plus severe bruising about her body.

Tidbury, giving evidence, told jurors that he and the then teenager had been "friends with benefits."

He said they had consensual sex that night but that an argument ensued when he discovered she had been investigating his social media postings, which he found controlling.

Tidbury said she threw a phone at him and he responded by punching her, causing injuries with his studded rings.

Afterwards, he said, he drove the pair back to Newbury, despite having no insurance, and offered to drop her at her home.

Tidbury said the woman was afraid her parents would be angry and asked him to drop her at Chieveley Services instead, where CCTV footage screened to the jury showed her jumping from the vehicle.

Under cross examination by Steve Molly, defending Tidbury, the woman accepted she had gone on to Tidbury's social media site, supposedly out of concern because of his threats to kill himself.

Jurors deliberated for six hours before clearing Tidbury of the rapes and sexual assaults.

Tidbury, who has lived at various addressed around Newbury, has 108 previous convictions including assaulting police, carrying an offensive weapon, harassment, breach of a restraining order, dishonesty, criminal damage and public order offences.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

* DURING another, recent court case, Tidbury begged a judge not to send him back to HMP Belmarsh but to transfer him to another prison, after reportedly being severely beaten there by other inmates.

