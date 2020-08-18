Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham pair deny charges involving £176,000 will fraud

A THATCHAM man and woman have denied criminal activity in connection with a will worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

On Thursday, August 6, 64-year-old Brian Grant and Ceri Jean Hughes, aged 43, both of Alexander Road, appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court to enter pleas to the charges.

Mr Grant is accused of fraud in that, while occupying a position of trust to manage an estate, in which he was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of James Watters and Carol Capper, he dishonestly abused that position, intending thereby to make a gain, namely £176,475.64, for himself.

In addition, he is accused of concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, namely £176,475.64, by means of transferring the funds from the probate or estate proceeds, to different accounts, including that of Ceri Hughes.

Ms Hughes is accused of entering into an arrangement which she knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property, namely £176,475.64, by or on behalf of Mr Grant.

The offences were said to have been committed in Thatcham between July 14, 2012, and January 16 this year.

Both defendants spoke only to confirm their details and to deny the single charge they each face.

Christine Linus, prosecuting, suggested the case was not suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court.

She said the matters should be tried instead by a judge and jury sitting at a crown court.

Steve Molloy, defending both, made no representations to the contrary and a district judge declined further jurisdiction and sent the matter to Reading Crown Court for trial on a date to be fixed.

Mr Grant and Ms Hughes were meanwhile released on unconditional bail.