Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man accused of outraging public decency and assault

A NEWBURY man has been sent to the crown court, in custody, on multiple assault charges and of outraging public decency.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 27, was Peter James Crame.

The 30-year-old, who lives at Gibbs Terrace, off Newtown Road, also faces other charges involving a knife crime and outraging public decency.

Specifically, Mr Crame is charged with assaulting Damion Leishman by beating him; being drunk and disorderly and outraging public decency by urinating outside a McDonald’s restaurant, all at Oxford Road in Reading.

He also faces three charges of assaulting police officers by beating them and one of resisting an officer in the execution of her duty, also all in Reading.

All the above offences were said to have been committed on Saturday, July 25.

Finally, Mr Crame is accused of possessing a five-inch steak knife in a public place, namely Cowslip Crescent, Thatcham, on Tuesday, May 26.

Mr Crame, who was legally represented at the hearing, was told that the matters were so serious they could only be dealt with further by a judge sitting at a crown court.

Mr Crame was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing can be arranged at Reading Crown Court.