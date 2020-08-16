Consultation to halt antisocial behaviour in Newbury

West Berkshire Council will be hosting a digital consultation on extending the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) currently in force in Speen Lodge Court in Newbury to stop antisocial behaviour.

PSPOs allow local authorities to impose special restrictions at designated sites in the interest of public safety.

The Speen Lodge Court PSPO limits the public right of way over an adjacent highway.

Planners hope to keep this in place for three further years and are seeking feedback on the matter.

Residents, visitors and local businesses are invited to contribute to the consultation, which runs through to September 14.

The initial findings will be taken to the Building Communities Together Partnership for a recommendation on the final decision.

The council’s executive member for public health and community wellbeing Howard Woollaston said: "It is our duty to ensure that our residents can feel as safe as possible at all times.

"We have given careful consideration to issues with antisocial behaviour that have arisen at Speen Lodge Court.

"We feel that our proposal to restrict a certain right of way will be a positive step towards addressing these.

"Therefore, we’re asking people who live and work in that area to take part in the consultation on the order to help us to reduce and maintain low crime and antisocial behaviour."

To take part in the consultation, visit the Council's website.

Hard copies of the survey are available on request to those without online access by calling the Building Communities Together Team on (01635) 551111.