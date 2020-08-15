New equipment to be installed at Newbury Skyllings children's play area

WORK to install new playground equipment for older children in Newbury will start in the coming weeks.

A ‘wobble board’, ‘spinner’ and ‘gravity bowl’ are just some of the new pieces of kit youngsters can look forward to seeing at the Skyllings play area.

The work, which is being carried out by Playdale Ltd, is due to start on August 21 and will take around three weeks to complete.

Earlier this year, Newbury Town Council – which is responsible for managing the facility – carried out a public consultation to seek the views of local residents regarding the planned improvements to the play area.

This was done as part of the council’s 10-year Playground Investment Strategy.

At a community services committee meeting in September 2019, it was agreed to remove the existing Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) and consider an improvement plan to investigate the options for remodelling the play area.

There had previously been complaints about noise levels at the playground by some residents.

Town council deputy leader Olivia Lewis said: “As part of the town council’s strategy, we are committed to ensuring safety and quality by implementing a long-term rolling plan for the refurbishment and/or replacement of our playground and other park equipment when it reaches the end of its life.”

She added: “As part of this, I am delighted that the new play equipment at Skyllings is being installed.

“The exciting new equipment includes a wobble board, spinner and gravity bowl, together with other items which have already proved popular in Victoria Park.”

The work is being funded from Community Infrastructure Levies, which is money collected on new developments in the area which are then used to improve community facilities.