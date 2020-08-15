Plans approved for former Debenham's unit in Kennet Centre, Newbury

A LEISURE business “that doesn’t exist in Newbury at the moment” could be coming to the Kennet Shopping centre after plans were approved.

Lochailort Newbury Ltd’s application to change the use of the former Debenhams outlet store in the centre from retail to leisure use was signed off by West Berkshire Council last week.

The D2 planning usage includes bingo halls, gymnasiums and skating rinks.

Lochailort Investments and partner RivingtonHark, the centre’s asset managers, purchased the centre for around £10m in January.

They told the Newbury Weekly News that they were exploring best uses for the centre, but could not reveal what was planned for the former Debenhams unit at the time.

The NWN asked RivingtonHark if it could reveal its plans now the application had been approved, but the company said it could not at this stage.

Approving the scheme, the council said that although the proposed use was non-retail, it acknowledged that the existing retail unit and numerous shops in the centre were vacant.

The temporary change of use is for three years and the council said the proposed use would “promote vitality” in the town centre.

The council said: “The proposed development is considered in keeping with the main town centre uses. The proposed use will add to the variety of leisure facilities within the town centre.

“The proposed use is considered to be ideally located, such that there would be no detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity.”

A noise impact assessment has been requested for the impact on residential properties in the area.

RivingtonHark executive director Mark Williams said at the time: “We have got a leisure operator who wants to take that.

“There’s not a lot I can say until they’ve signed. It’s leisure use and it’s a use that doesn’t exist in Newbury at the moment, so it is trying to bring something different there and it is something that is trying to provide a more what we call a meanwhile use.”

The former Debenhams unit has been empty since 2014 and Mr Williams said it was in a “horrific” condition.