Red Arrows to fly over West Berkshire to mark VJ Day 75

Look to the skies as the Red Arrows are set to soar over West Berkshire and North Hampshire as part of Victory over Japan commemorations tomorrow (Saturday).

The famous Royal Air Force display team are scheduled to fly over Kintbury and then head south to Highclere at around 5.20pm, but people in nearby areas might be able to catch a glimpse of the Hawk aircraft.

The fly-past is part of events to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ Day) at the end of the Second World War.

August 15, the date of the Japanese surrender, is marked as VJ Day in the UK but in the US it is marked on September 2, the day the surrender document was signed aboard the USS Missouri.

The surrender followed the dropping of atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, the same day the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.