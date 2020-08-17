£25k backing for new project to support young people in Newbury

NEW project to support disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in Newbury has been launched.

The project will deliver 12 hours a week of detached youth work across the town and focus on youngsters aged between 13 and 19.

It is hoped that around 750 young people a year could benefit from the scheme, which will offer information, advice and guidance to those who need it.

The project will be delivered by Berkshire Youth, which will work in partnership with Newbury Town Council and other agencies to enhance the life chances of young people in the town.

The town council will be contributing £25,000 a year towards the scheme for the next three years.

Last year, a report published by the YMCA revealed that West Berkshire Council has cut youth funding by a staggering 97.6 per cent since 2010 – more than any other local authority in the country.

Berkshire Youth chief executive David Seward, said: “We are delighted that Newbury Town Council has recognised the need to bring youth work to young people – where they are, where they meet.

“The project will support young people through adolescence and into adulthood, especially the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community.

“Today, there is a renewed urgency to our work.

“More young people are vulnerable to exploitation, becoming disengaged and marginalised and at risk of harm.

“They have nowhere to go where they can meet their peers in a safe environment and so increasingly are meeting in open spaces, where there is no level of supervision, support and sense-checking/guidance.”

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston said: “Youth services in the district have been dramatically reduced as West Berkshire Council slashed their funding over the past 10 years.

“It is a priority of this council to support the youth in our town and we provided £25,000 in this year’s budget towards youth outreach work.

“We will commit to funding this project for the rest of the term of this council.

He added: “Berkshire Youth are proven leaders in this field.

“They have taken on the Waterside Centre from West Berkshire Council and will be providing vital youth services from the heart of Newbury.

“We are delighted to seal this partnership and work in partnership with Berkshire Youth for the benefit of the youth in our community.”