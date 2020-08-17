Drop in numbers signed up to West Berkshire Council green bin charge scheme

THERE has been a slight drop in the number of people paying to have their green bins collected.

However, the decrease does not represent a long-term decline, a senior councillor has insisted.

In 2018, because of mounting financial pressures, the council introduced a £50 charge for residents who want to have their green waste collected.

A half-year charge of £25 ran in the first six months of the scheme, but was dropped in 2019/20 because the scheme had "become established".

There were 31,562 subscribers in 2018/19, but that figure fell slightly to 31,120 in 2019/20.

The decrease was questioned by shadow portfolio holder for climate change Adrian Abbs (Lib Dem, Wash Common) at a recent meeting.

Mr Abbs asked: “Can the council confirm the decreased take-up of green bins and explain why, given that everyone was at home during the Covid crisis?”

The council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter (Con, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham), responded by saying the reduction had been “marginal”.

He added that the service had continued throughout lockdown, while other councils had to shut down their garden waste services.

Furthermore, the council had asked people to store waste at home or compost while household waste recycling centres were closed, he said.

Mr Ardagh-Walter added that changes in rainfall also affected people’s perceptions.

He said: “There is variance caused by rainfall from year to year and season to season.

“There will be more or less rain, and that has quite a significant impact on, firstly, the volume collected and also, at an indirect level, the perception of people who feel they need to have a collection of green waste from their gardens.”

But Mrs Abbs asked why the council was supporting a decrease in recycling given its declaration of a climate emergency.

“Even if it’s a small amount it’s going the wrong way,” he said.

Mr Ardagh-Walter replied: “Yes, there was a short scheme that we are not continuing with, but I don’t think that points to a long-term decline.

“I would love to be in a position where we were so flushed with cash that we did not need to charge for the garden waste service.

“The great majority of councils, along with ourselves, are in the position where we do need to do this.

“This is an essential part of maintaining council services.

“I did note with interest that one of our neighbouring authorities, Winchester – I believe that’s controlled by the Liberal Democrats – has recently started green waste collections.

“So yes, in an ideal world where money was not a problem, we would not charge.

“We would do everything possible to incentivise free use of garden waste take up.

“I’m afraid we cannot afford to do that.”