West Berkshire Council awards £53,000 of community grants

MORE than £50,000 in grants have been awarded to communities to improve public spaces and facilities.

The West Berkshire Council grants, totalling £53,860, will be spent on projects including the renovation of a public garden with improved disabled access in Cold Ash, play and gym equipment for schools and recreation grounds, path and lighting improvements for a Thatcham school and a sports club in Compton, improvements for Chaddleworth and Chieveley village halls, the installation of a new bus shelter in Beech Hill and a solar-powered vehicle-activated speed sign in Shaw-cum-Donnington.

The funding follows a round of bids from councillors – members bids – to improve public spaces and facilities across the district over the next 12 months. District councillors submit proposals for projects in the areas they represent.

The bids must support the priorities published in the 2019-23 council strategy Building on our Strengths and be match funded, for example by the relevant parish or town council. The scheme is separate from the £43,000 Covid-19 fund publicised by the council on July 15.

Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said: “We were very pleased with the high quality of the applications to the Members’ Community Bid scheme to enhance public areas and amenities in our towns and parishes.

“The community grants will be spent on projects that will have long-lasting benefits to tackle the needs of the district at a local level.

“As per the council’s vision, we are working together to make West Berkshire an even greater place in which to live, work and learn.”